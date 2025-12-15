Achieve Youthful Results with Eterna’s December Injectable And Skincare Specials

Looking to get a refreshed look just in time for the holidays? This December, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering specials on treatments and essential products that stimulate collagen production, restore lasting facial volume, and enhance your daily skincare routine. Here is more information on the specials available this month:

1. Sculptra. Sculptra is an FDA-approved injectable that works deep within the skin to stimulate and restore lost collagen, delivering natural-looking results gradually. This month, clients can receive $100 off a treatment of two vials. It is the only FDA-approved biostimulator that improves the skin’s inner structure to smooth facial wrinkles, such as smile lines. Patients who have had treatment done agreed that the results still looked natural two years after their last treatment with a 94% approval rating. “Sculptra is a great way to reverse aging,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. “It is a biostimulator that literally turns back the clock. It is a fan favorite for injections, as it ramps up the collagen in your skin without getting a filler.”

2. BellaFil. BellaFil provides long-lasting correction due to the combined action of Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) microspheres and a patient’s own collagen. Clients can save $75 off a syringe of BellaFil in December. “Bellafil is a dermal filler with a biostimulator that keeps on generating collagen in the skin months beyond the date of the filler,” said Malinowski.

3. Obagi products. Obagi’s line of physician-dispensed, prescription-strength skincare systems is available at 15% off this month. These powerful products are formulated to transform skin at the cellular level. By correcting photodamage and restoring healthy cell function, they deliver clearer, firmer, and younger-looking skin. “Family and friends will be thrilled to open any Obagi product on Christmas,” Malinowski said. “Obagi is a great compliment to any skin care treatment, as it continues the results beyond the service.”

A gift certificate to Eterna MedSpa and Laser Vein Center is the best gift under the tree! Treat your loved one to the products and services they love the most for the holidays!

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/