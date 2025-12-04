Silver Cross Hospital Again Earns Elite Status for 22 Straight A’s for Patient Safety

Silver Cross Hospital was awarded an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the 22nd consecutive time by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog group focused on patient safety. This achievement designates Silver Cross as a “Straight A” hospital, defined as a hospital that has earned an A for fall 2025 and has sustained that grade for the last five or more grading rounds.

Silver Cross has earned Straight A’s twice a year since spring 2015 (more than 10 grading periods), placing it among an elite group of hospitals in the U.S. and Illinois. Fewer than seven Illinois hospitals have earned consecutive A’s, and Silver Cross is among them.

“Earning our 22nd consecutive ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group is more than an award—it’s a powerful affirmation of our promise to keep every patient safe, every day,” explains Michael Mutterer, RN, MA, LCPC, CADC, LNHA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Cross. “Safety isn’t just a priority here; it’s part of who we are. This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication of our entire hospital team who works tirelessly to protect those who trust us with their care. We reached this milestone together, and together we will continue to raise the bar—because our patients deserve nothing less.”

The Leapfrog Group assigns a grade to all general hospitals across the country using evidence-based measures of patient safety focused exclusively on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, injuries and infections that can lead to harm or even death. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Silver Cross Hospital’s full grade details and to find essential patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org .

For more information about Silver Cross Hospital, visit www.silvercross.org .

