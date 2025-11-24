Diabetes Awareness Month: Protecting Your Vision from Diabetic Eye Disease

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to focus on how diabetes affects more than just blood sugar. One of the most serious complications of diabetes involves the eyes. Prolonged high blood sugar can damage the small blood vessels in the retina, leading to diabetic retinopathy and other vision-threatening conditions. At Windy City Retina, early detection and expert treatment are key to protecting sight and preventing long-term damage.

Diabetic retinopathy occurs when weakened blood vessels leak fluid or blood into the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Over time, abnormal new blood vessels may form, increasing the risk of bleeding and scarring. If not treated, this can lead to blurred vision, dark spots, or even blindness. People with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes are at risk, especially if their blood sugar, blood pressure, or cholesterol levels are poorly controlled.

Another condition linked to diabetes is diabetic macular edema. This occurs when fluid accumulates in the central part of the retina, called the macula, which is responsible for sharp, detailed vision. Even slight swelling can make it difficult to read or recognize faces. The good news is that modern treatments can help slow or even reverse the progression of these issues if detected early.

Regular eye exams are crucial. Many diabetic eye diseases develop slowly and without pain or noticeable symptoms in the beginning. Complete retinal assessments, including imaging and dilation, help specialists identify changes before vision loss occurs.

Dr. Desai at Windy City Retina encourages everyone with diabetes to schedule annual retinal exams and maintain consistent blood sugar management. Protecting your vision starts with awareness, early diagnosis, and the proper care.

This November, take a proactive step toward lasting eye health with Dr. Desai at Windy City Retina.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com

