Mark Your Calendar For Joliet Catholic Academy Entrance Exam, Scholarship Deadlines

Are you an eighth grader considering Joliet Catholic Academy as your new school home? If so, your admissions journey begins in December, and there are a few important dates to mark on your calendar.

The Entrance Exam, a critical step in the JCA admissions process, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6, from 8 to 11 a.m. All incoming freshmen must take this exam to receive formal acceptance and ensure appropriate placement in JCA’s curriculum. Pre-registration is required, along with a $30 testing fee.

To help you prepare, JCA offers a Pre-Entrance Exam Workshop and Parent Admissions Informational Meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3. During this event, students will receive a brief overview of the High School Placement Test (HSPT) and review sample questions, while parents will gain valuable insights into the next application steps and learn about course placement options.

JCA also offers a significant scholarship opportunity. “We encourage eighth-graders to apply this fall for our Heritage Award,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss. “Our Heritage Award is a merit-based scholarship ranging from $500 to $5,000 off tuition focused on a student’s leadership, talent, and service.”

To be considered, students need to submit an application, a 500-word essay, grade school report cards, and a letter of recommendation. The Heritage Award application deadline is Saturday, Dec. 6, and students must also take the Entrance Exam at JCA on that day to qualify.

“It is important to stay on top of the steps that are part of the JCA application process,” Voss said. “We encourage eighth grade families to register for our pre-entrance exam workshop and parent admissions informational meeting Dec. 3, and entrance exam on Dec. 6, so you can be among the first future Angels and Hilltoppers to receive their admission decision and merit scholarship information.”

For more information, visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org