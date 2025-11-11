Staying Informed During Diabetes Awareness Month: What Seniors Should Know

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to one of the most common chronic conditions affecting older adults. For seniors, understanding how diabetes develops and how to manage it is an important step toward maintaining long-term health. Type 2 diabetes is especially prevalent among adults over 60, largely due to changes in metabolism, diet, and physical activity that occur with age.

Recognizing the warning signs early can make a major difference in managing the disease. Increased thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision may indicate that blood sugar levels are not being properly regulated. Regular checkups with your primary care physician are essential for early detection and monitoring. Seniors should also ask about A1C testing, which provides a broader picture of average blood sugar control over time.

Lifestyle choices play a significant role in both prevention and management. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, lean proteins, and limited sugars can help keep glucose levels steady. Gentle physical activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga can improve circulation and reduce insulin resistance. Modest exercise several times a week can lower blood sugar and improve overall well-being.

It’s also important for seniors to stay informed about how medications interact with other prescriptions they take. Proper foot care, regular eye exams, and staying hydrated can help avoid common complications like neuropathy or vision problems. Support from family and caregivers can make managing diabetes less stressful and more sustainable.

Diabetes Awareness Month serves as a valuable reminder that with the right knowledge and daily habits, seniors can lead active and healthy lives while effectively controlling or preventing diabetes.

