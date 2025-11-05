Providence Catholic Students Excel in Academics, Athletics, and Leadership

Do strong academics, forever friends, nationally recognized athletics, and boundless activities wrapped in faith sound appealing? Find out what sets Providence Catholic High School (PCHS) apart at our Open House on Sunday, November 16. Meet our teachers, coaches, and students to see how PCHS provides the foundation for your success.

Eighth graders can also sign up for the Placement Exam on December 6, beginning their high school journey as a Celtic. Learn more and register for both events at www.providencecatholic.org/admissions .

PCHS is also proud to announce that Merit and Legacy Scholarships have doubled for the coming year! Merit Scholarships are awarded to high performers on the Placement Exam, and Legacy Scholarships are available to students whose parents or grandparents graduated from PCHS. Additional scholarship opportunities are also available!

That foundation for success is reflected every day in our students’ achievements. Senior Michael Jensen recently earned a perfect composite score of 36 on the ACT, placing him among less than one percent of test-takers nationwide. His accomplishment highlights the academic excellence and teacher dedication that define the Celtic experience. PCHS’s seven-time-straight Regional Champion Math Team is already preparing for another competitive season, while student-athletes continue to shine beyond the classroom.

Sophomore wrestler Justus Heeg made school history this fall as the first PCHS wrestler to capture a national championship title at the prestigious Super 32 Tournament with his club team. Senior soccer player Lucas Garcia was named Chicago Catholic League Player of the Year and received the Tony Lawless Award—the league’s highest individual honor for athleticism, leadership, and sportsmanship. Meanwhile, cross country runner Aubrey Gentile claimed first place in the Frosh/Soph Division at the Conference Championships.

From perfect scores and championship titles to leadership awards, academic accolades, and scholarship opportunities, PCHS empowers students to grow in mind, body, and spirit in a safe, community experience.

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org