Silver Cross Hospital - Silver Cross Hospital Diabetes Fair Offers Information More People Need to Know (Provided)

November is American Diabetes Month, and on Nov. 5, Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox will host a Diabetes Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Silver Cross Conference Center, Pavilion A, Rooms 1B and 1C, on the hospital campus, 1900 Silver Cross Blvd., New Lenox.

From 4 to 5 p.m., visitors can browse the vendor tables, and from 5 to 6 p.m., guest presenter Dr. Wahid Kassar , Endocrinologist, will speak on “Diabetes Challenges and Opportunities.”

“Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes is a growing problem,” said Joanne Roney, Clinical Supervisor of the Diabetes Center at Silver Cross. “We hear from many people who say they haven’t been to their doctor in a while, so they haven’t had screening for their glucose levels.”

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the way the body processes blood sugar. Risk factors for diabetes can include age, high blood pressure, inactivity, and family history. Often, people are asymptomatic.

As for screening for diabetes, Roney said they used to recommend beginning at age 40. But now, with the increase in sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets that include processed foods and sugary beverages, “we recommend it much earlier.”

The recommended screening is an A1C test, which measures blood glucose levels over the previous two to three months.

The Silver Cross Diabetes Center offers education on diabetes management, including meal planning, exercise planning, medication instruction, and new technology, such as continuous glucose monitors.

The Center promotes health and well-being and acts as a resource for patients and their families.

For more information about the Diabetes Center or the Diabetes Fair, call (815) 300-5990, or to register online, visit silvercross.org . The first 75 to register will receive a free gift bag.

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: 815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org