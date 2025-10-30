Protecting Your Vision with a Retinal Eye Exam

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, and retinal detachment are three leading causes of vision loss in the U.S. As we celebrated World Retina Day on the last Sunday in September, it’s important to understand how crucial retinal health is for overall vision.

The retina is a thin, light-sensitive tissue at the back of each eye that allows you to see clearly—without it, you wouldn’t be able to read, drive, or even recognize people.

A retinal eye exam, which is absolutely painless, involves a detailed evaluation that examines the back of the eye, including the retina, optic nerve, and surrounding structures. It can help detect and monitor eye conditions like wet and dry AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal tears or detachment, which if left undetected or untreated, can lead to vision loss.

If you are experiencing blurry or distorted vision, difficulty with night vision, a sudden appearance of floaters, flashes of light in your field of vision, or dark spots or shadows entering into your sight, you should have a retinal eye exam right away.

Even if your vision seems good, early retinal diseases are often symptomless, and a dilated retinal eye exam is the only way to discover them. Like with any health issue, early detection offers the best outcome. Sadly, by the time symptoms do appear for these conditions, the vision loss may be permanent.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends that adults over age 40 get a baseline retinal eye exam and more frequent screenings after age 50—or earlier if you have diabetes, hypertension, or a family history of eye disease.

World Retina Day reminds us that protecting your vision starts with regular care. Contact Windy City Retina today to schedule your retinal eye exam with Dr. Ankit Desai.

You may also contact the American Academy of Ophthalmology regarding no-cost eye exams for individuals that are currently uninsured.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com

Windy City Retina logo 2022