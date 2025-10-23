Proud Mom (and Grandma) Delivers her Granddaughter at Silver Cross

For many women, having “mom” in the delivery room brings an added level of comfort and reassurance. After all, who knows the birthing experience better than mom herself? She’s been through it before!

Now, imagine mom delivering your baby with that same level of comfort and compassion—PLUS the added skill and expertise as an experienced Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM).

That’s exactly what played out in Silver Cross Hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit, when Lisa Abu-Samra, DNP, CNM, expertly and proudly delivered daughter Yasmeen Abu-Samra, CNM’s second child.

The experience was nothing short of remarkable for this dynamic mother-daughter duo fromPremier Suburban Medical Group who’ve dedicated their professional careers to delivering babies: Lisa at nearly 1,000 deliveries to date and Yasmeen at 200 and counting!

Beautiful baby Selena came into the world at 10:46 p.m., weighing 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measuring 19-1/2 inches long. Talk about a memorable mother/daughter/granddaughter moment! “There were three generations of us in the delivery room,” Lisa said. “It was the best experience I’ve ever had.”

It was an emotional one, too, as Yasmeen’s husband and younger sister also witnessed Selena’s birth in the delivery room—along with another sister attending medical school in Grenada, via Zoom. And the icing on top: baby Selena made her historic debut on Lisa’s parents’ wedding anniversary.

“We had people in the room and people on Zoom,” Lisa explained. “It was beautiful.”

“It was very special,” added Yasmeen, who followed Lisa’s footsteps to become a CNM. “There’s such an amazing trust level with your mom. She was my cheerleader, my mom, and my provider—all in one! She was cheering me on to keep going, and she was the first one to hold Selena.”

It was moving and memorable for everyone—including Kristina Salcedo, MSN, RNC-OB, Director of Women and Infant Services at Silver Cross. “I absolutely love that Lisa was able to bring her granddaughter into the world,”she said.

Baby Selena was welcomed home by her excited big sister, Seela, 3-1/2 years old. And if the two sisters follow in mom and grandma’s footsteps someday, there’ll be Abu-Samras delivering babies at Silver Cross for many more generations to come!

