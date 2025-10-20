Your Edu Connection - Your EDU Connection Offers Counseling Support for Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Depression (Stock)

Living with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) or depression can feel overwhelming, isolating, and exhausting. These conditions often show up in different ways—constant worry, restlessness, low mood, or a lack of interest in daily life—but they frequently go hand in hand. At Your EDU Connection, owner and licensed clinical counselor Michelle Pagella offers compassionate, evidence-based care to help individuals understand these struggles and take real steps toward healing.

Generalized anxiety disorder is more than occasional stress. It involves persistent, uncontrollable worry about everyday situations, often accompanied by physical symptoms like tension, fatigue, or difficulty sleeping. Depression, on the other hand, may bring on feelings of emptiness, hopelessness, or loss of energy. Both conditions can interfere with work, relationships, and personal well-being if left untreated.

Michelle provides a safe, nonjudgmental space where clients can explore their thoughts, behaviors, and emotions. Her approach includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), which is proven to help manage anxiety and depression by addressing the negative thought patterns that keep people stuck. Therapy focuses on developing healthier coping tools, improving self-awareness, and building resilience over time.

What sets Your EDU Connection apart is individualized care. Michelle recognizes that everyone experiences anxiety and depression differently. Some clients benefit from structured tools and goal-setting, while others need space to process complex emotions or life transitions. Working together to create a plan will help support your needs, at your pace.

Seeking help is not a weakness—it’s a step toward reclaiming your quality of life. With the right support and guidance, relief is possible. Michelle will walk with you through that process, offering support that is grounded, personal, and focused on lasting change.

Michelle accepts most major insurance providers, including Aetna, Allied, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, First Health Network, Cigna, United Healthcare, and many others—as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or Telehealth career counseling appointment, please contact:

Your EDU Connection

24402 Lockport St., Ste. 108

Plainfield, IL 60544

Ph: 815-793-7439

youreduconnection.com