Fall Into Great Skin With October Specials at Eterna MedSpa

Months of summer sun, chlorine, and heat can take a toll on the skin, leading to pigmentation, dryness, and accelerated signs of aging. The change in seasons, however, offers the perfect opportunity to repair this damage.

“Fall is a great time to treat your skin after the sun exposure of the summer,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

To help clients achieve their skincare goals, Eterna MedSpa is offering an extensive menu of October specials.

You can begin your rejuvenation with advanced skin treatments that stimulate deep collagen production, such as $150 off a Morpheus8 full-face treatment or $75 off CollagenPIN microneedling. For a refreshing boost of hydration and a healthy glow, the popular O2 Facial at Eterna is 15% off.

To address signs of aging, like wrinkles and volume loss, you can smooth expression lines with Botox and Dysport at just $12.50 a unit. For restoring youthful contours, take advantage of 10% off fillers, including long-lasting Bellafill and natural Cellenis Derma PRP. For powerful, long-term collagen stimulation, save on Sculptra with $150 off two vials or $50 off one vial.

Enhance your at-home routine with 15% off all EltaMD, Avene, Glytone, and Image products. Plus, brighten your eyes with Upneeq, now $15 off a box.

Don’t wait to reverse the signs of summer aging. A personalized consultation with Eterna MedSpa’s experts can help you create the perfect treatment plan. Please note, these special prices are for services received in October, as banking treatments to hold on an account is not permitted.

Contact Eterna today to schedule an appointment and take advantage of these limited-time October offers.

For more information, call (815) 254-8888, or visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/