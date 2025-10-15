Discover Providence Catholic at Our Open House

Choosing the right high school is one of the most important decisions a family can make—and the best way to truly experience Providence Catholic High School is to walk our halls, meet our people, and feel what makes our community so special. Join us for our Open House on Sunday, November 16, from 10 a.m. - 12p.m.

At Providence Catholic, faith and spirituality go hand in hand with learning. Guided by the Augustinian values of Truth, Unity, and Love, our students grow in a rigorous academic environment while developing character and confidence. Families often say that from the moment they walk through the doors, they sense something different—a community grounded in faith, integrity, and compassion.

Our college-preparatory curriculum challenges students to reach their highest potential, offering a wide range of Honors, Advanced Placement, and dual credit courses. Whether it’s in the classroom, on the stage, or on the field, Providence students are encouraged to discover their gifts and pursue excellence. With 33 state championships and 64 state trophies, our athletic tradition is matched only by our commitment to teamwork, sportsmanship, and school spirit.

Beyond academics and athletics, Providence Catholic is a place where students belong. From more than 30 clubs and activities to service opportunities and fine arts programs, there’s truly something for everyone. Most importantly, students are known by name and supported every step of the way by caring teachers, staff, and peers.

We invite all prospective students and their families to experience the Providence difference.

Come see why so many call us their home away from home.

Learn more or sign up for a tour today at providencecatholic.org .

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org