JCA Announces Dates for Open Houses, Entrance Exam & Parent Meeting

Prospective students and families can see if Joliet Catholic Academy is the right fit at two upcoming Open House events. These provide the perfect opportunity to tour the campus, meet faculty and students, and explore JCA’s academic programs and vibrant student life. The Open Houses are planned for Sunday, Nov. 2 with 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. tours or Thursday, Nov. 6 with 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. tours. Pre-registration is required.

“Come and experience the JCA atmosphere for yourself,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss. “And learn about your journey to becoming an Angel or Hilltopper with presentations about our storied Joliet Catholic Academy heritage and tradition, the competitive advantage of a JCA education, and the admissions process including financial aid.”

Following the Open House events, the next step in the admissions process is the Entrance Exam. All incoming freshmen are required to take the exam for acceptance and for placement into one of JCA’s three curriculum levels.

Students can prepare for the exam by attending JCA’s Pre-Entrance Exam Workshop and Parent Information Meeting set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3. During the event, students will receive a brief overview of the High School Placement Test (HSPT) and have the opportunity to complete sample test questions. Parents will learn the next steps in the application process and will be given information about course placement.

The Entrance Exam for all incoming freshmen will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Voss encourages eighth-grade families to register for all key events so they can “be among the first future Angels and Hilltoppers to receive their admission decision and merit scholarship information.”

For more information on these admissions events, visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org