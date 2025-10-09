Lewis University – Shaping the Future of Criminal Justice and Public Safety

On October 28, National First Responders Day, Lewis University recognizes the public safety professionals who have dedicated their careers to serving and protecting their communities. At Lewis, we honor first responders through programs that prepare students to excel and advance in their field.

The Department of Justice, Law, and Public Safety Studies offers a variety of programs, including bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice, Criminal Forensic Investigation, and Paralegal Studies. Lewis University’s fast track option allows students to take graduate-level classes in their senior year to reduce the time in pursuing a master’s degree in Criminal Justice or Public Safety Administration.

Lewis places strong emphasis on connecting theory to real-world practice. Coursework covers topics such as law enforcement, courts, corrections, criminology, juvenile justice, and domestic violence. Students explore issues of ethics, fairness, and building trust between the community and public safety agencies. This blend of knowledge and application helps graduates enter the field with competence and compassion.

Faculty are seasoned professionals with firsthand experience in law enforcement, corrections, emergency management, and homeland security. They share practical insights that bring complex topics to life. Students learn from the lived experiences of those who have served on the front lines.

For active public safety professionals, Lewis offers flexible learning options. The accelerated online Criminal Justice degree is designed for sworn officers and working professionals who want to earn a degree without putting their career on hold. First responders qualify for a 20% tuition discount and tuition deferral. Lewis University’s Office of Military Affairs works closely with veterans and active duty-military members to ensure they receive their educational benefits.

This National First Responders Day, Lewis University celebrates those who serve today and invests in those who will define the future of public safety.

For more information, contact the Office of Admission at admission@lewisu.edu , or visit https://www.lewisu.edu/academics/jlpss/ .

