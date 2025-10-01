Rejuvenate Your Skin This Fall With Microneedling at Eterna MedSpa

Looking for a powerful but minimally invasive solution to addressing a wide range of cosmetic concerns? Look no further than microneedling.

“This cosmetic and medical treatment works by using fine needles to create microscopic injuries to the skin,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.“This in turn tells the dermis to repair the skin and pushes collagen up to the surface to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.”

Eterna MedSpa offers two cutting-edge microneedling treatments, each tailored to deliver exceptional results:

1. CollagenPIN. CollagenPIN is a medical-grade microneedling treatment that rejuvenates the skin by creating controlled micro-injuries. This stimulates the skin’s natural self-repair mechanism, triggering a healing response that visibly transforms the treated area. At Eterna MedSpa, the procedure is enhanced with the EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex, a premium, plant-based stem cell line prized for its anti-aging benefits. The procedure itself is quick and comfortable, typically lasting only 30 minutes. Afterward, patients can expect minimal downtime, with post-procedure effects being similar to a mild sunburn. For a limited time, clients can receive $75 off a CollagenPIN treatment.

2. Morpheus8. Morpheus8 combines microneedling with radiofrequency (RF) energy to remodel the skin at a deeper level. Penetrating up to 4mm, it effectively treats wrinkles, scars, and textural issues by stimulating a natural anti-aging process. To help clients experience these transformative results, Eterna is featuring a special: clients can receive $150 off a full-face Morpheus8 treatment.

For those seeking anti-aging benefits, a series of either treatment is highly effective.

“And fall is a fantastic time to do these treatments, as you should not be in the sun after having them done,” Malinowski said.

To learn more about which microneedling treatment is right for you, contact Eterna MedSpa to schedule a consultation. Please note, banking services for future use is not permitted for these promotional offers.

