3 Benefits of Career Counseling: How Your EDU Connection Can Help

Choosing a career path can feel overwhelming, whether you are just starting out or considering a change after years in the workforce. Career counseling offers clarity, structure, and support during these major decisions, helping you feel more confident in your next steps. With guidance from Your EDU Connection, owner Michelle Pagella, a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with over 20 years of experience, will help you explore your options with purpose and make choices that align with your values, strengths, and goals.

One key benefit of career counseling is identifying your interests and translating them into potential career paths. Through conversation and assessment tools, like Your EDU Connection’s Strong Interest Inventory Assessment , Michelle will help uncover what motivates you and how that fits into the job market. This insight can guide your decisions about education, training, and long-term planning.

Career counseling with Your EDU Connection also builds confidence. Job searches and transitions can bring doubt and stress, but working with a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor like Michelle can help you reframe challenges and focus on your skills. She can help refine your resume, practice interviews, and improve communication, making you better prepared and more self-assured when opportunities arise.

Career counseling also offers accountability. When you set goals with Michelle, you are more likely to follow through. It is easy to lose momentum when navigating a career change on your own, but regular sessions help you stay on track, adjust as needed, and celebrate progress along the way.

Michelle accepts most major insurance providers, including Aetna, Allied, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, First Health Network, Cigna, United Healthcare, and many others—as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or Telehealth career counseling appointment, please contact:

Your EDU Connection

24402 Lockport St., Ste. 108

Plainfield, IL 60544

Ph: 815-793-7439

youreduconnection.com