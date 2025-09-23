Join Providence Catholic for Sports Clinics and Junior High Night!

Fall is the perfect time to get involved, get active, and experience the spirit of Providence Catholic High School. Whether you’re looking to sharpen your athletic skills or just want a fun introduction to high school sports, our upcoming events are designed for young students ready to take part in something exciting.

Mark your calendar for Columbus Day, October 13, when our popular Providence Catholic sports clinics return! These clinics offer students the chance to train with experienced coaches, meet new friends, and build confidence in a supportive environment. The Baseball Fall Clinic and the Softball Fall Clinic will both run from 12 to 2 p.m. Baseball is open to students in grades 1 through 8, while softball is offered for grades 6 through 8. Younger students can enjoy the Dance Fall Clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., or the Cheerleading Fall Clinic from 12 to 3 p.m., both open to grades K through 8. Registration is available online at www.providencecatholic.org .

The fun kicks off even earlier with Junior High Night this Friday, September 26. Students in junior high are invited to cheer on the Celtics and take part in a special pregame experience. You can tour the locker room, listen to the pregame talk, and walk onto the field with the football team to the sound of the Bagpipers. Dance and Cheer participants will be on the sidelines during the game, soaking in the excitement firsthand.

The event is FREE to attend, and all activities take place at Providence Catholic High School. Please enter through Door 14. Arrival time is 6 p.m., and the game begins at 7:30 p.m. To register for Junior High Night, visit providencecatholic.org/admissions/junior-high-nights .

