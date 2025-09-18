Anew Dental - Use It or Lose It: Maximize Your Dental Benefits Before the Year Ends (none)

As the year comes to a close, many people are unaware that their dental insurance benefits will expire on December 31. At Anew Dental, we want to remind you that these benefits are part of the coverage you’ve already paid for. If you don’t use them, you lose them when the new year begins.

Most insurance plans cover preventive services like cleanings, exams, and x-rays at little to no cost. Taking advantage of these benefits is the best way to protect your oral health and catch small issues early. Patients with regular preventive visits are less likely to need major dental procedures later, saving time and money. Checkups protect oral health and overall well-being, as gum disease has been linked to other health issues.

Beyond preventive care, insurance also offers annual allowances for treatments like fillings, crowns, or periodontal therapy. If you’ve been delaying recommended treatment, completing it now can help you maximize your annual benefit before it resets. That means you’ll get more value from your plan and potentially lower your out-of-pocket costs.

Your deductible also plays a key role. If you’ve already met it this year, additional care might be covered at a higher percentage, making it more affordable. Waiting until January means starting over with new costs and limits.

The holiday season can be hectic, and dental appointments fill up fast. Don’t wait until the last minute to act. By scheduling now, you’ll make sure you get the care you need while maximizing your coverage.

At Anew Dental, our team is dedicated to helping you achieve a healthy, confident smile. We’re here to guide you through your options and ensure you maximize your benefits before they expire.

Call Anew Dental at 815-495-5602 today to schedule your appointment and maximize your dental insurance benefits before the end of the year.

