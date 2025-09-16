How to Increase Fall Curb Appeal When Selling Your Home

Northern IL Home Search - How to Improve Curb Appeal When Selling Your Home During Fall (none)

Selling your home during autumn offers a unique opportunity to showcase your property in a warm, inviting light—if you know how to make the most of the season. Boosting curb appeal during autumn is all about highlighting seasonal charm while maintaining a clean, well-kept appearance.

Start with your lawn and landscaping. Even though summer blooms may be fading, your yard should still look tidy and fresh. Rake fallen leaves regularly, trim overgrown bushes, and keep the grass mowed. Adding seasonal touches like potted mums or ornamental cabbages can brighten up walkways and entry areas without overwhelming the look of your home.

Don’t overlook your home’s exterior. Power wash siding, walkways, and the front porch to remove dirt and grime that might have built up over the summer. Touch up chipped paint on trim, shutters, and the front door. If your door has seen better days, consider giving it a fresh coat of paint in a warm, autumn-friendly tone like deep red, navy blue, or classic charcoal.

Lighting becomes especially important in fall, as days get shorter and evenings come earlier. Make sure your exterior lights are clean and functional. Adding pathway lighting or updated porch fixtures can make your home feel more welcoming and safe for evening showings.

Fall-themed decor can also add a welcoming touch. A simple wreath, a pair of pumpkins, or a plaid doormat can create a cozy, seasonal vibe—just be sure to keep it tasteful and not overly themed.

Lastly, make sure gutters are clean and free of leaves, and store summer furniture or toys that may clutter the yard. A well-maintained, seasonally styled home stands out to buyers and sets the tone for what they can expect inside.