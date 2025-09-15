Rejuvenate for Fall: Save on Restylane Dermal Fillers and Obagi Products This September

Did summer leave you noticing less volume in your cheeks or more prominent fine lines? Now is the perfect time to reverse those effects and restore a smoother, more youthful appearance. This September, Eterna MedSpa is targeting signs of aging from every angle with two specials: get $100 off two syringes of Restylane and enjoy 15% off all Obagi products. Here’s how these specials can help you achieve your goals:

1. Restore volume with Restylane. The Restylane® family of dermal fillers uses hyaluronic acid (HA)—a natural substance found in your skin—to restore volume, fill in wrinkles, and enhance features. For example, you can soften smile lines and marionette lines with Restylane® Refyne and Defyne, which move with your natural expressions. For the lips, Restylane® Kysse adds soft volume, while Restylane® Silk is perfect for subtle enhancement and smoothing lines around the mouth. To restore youthful contours, Restylane® Contour and Restylane® Lyft are used to define the cheeks. Lyft can even be used to rejuvenate the appearance of your hands. With results that can last up to 12 months, Restylane® is a perfect way to achieve a lasting refresh.

2. Perfect your skin with Obagi. While Restylane works wonders beneath the surface to restore youthful contours, the Obagi medical-grade skincare line is designed to perfect the health and appearance of the skin on top. For instance, Obagi Hydrate provides 8-hour moisture protection with innovative technology and natural ingredients, including shea butter, mango butter, and avocado, to help combat skin dryness. The 15% Vitamin C Serum helps calm inflammation, brighten skin, and retain moisture. Obagi also offers the non-greasy, PABA-free, and fragrance-free 50 SPF Matte Sunscreen, which provides a high level of protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays.

For more information about these specials, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

