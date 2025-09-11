Joliet Catholic Academy Announces Shadow Day Events For Prospective Students

Understanding that choosing a high school is a major decision, Joliet Catholic Academy is inviting prospective seventh- and eighth-graders to experience its campus community firsthand through two unique initiatives this fall.

To see what a typical day is really like, students can schedule a visit during the 7th and 8th Grade Shadow Days, held on most Fridays from September through April. This program is designed to create a genuine experience by pairing visiting students with current JCA students who share similar interests or backgrounds.

“Shadow Days offer the chance to walk in the shoes of a current Angel or Hilltopper,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss. “You’ll be paired with a student who shares your interests or activities, or even comes from your same grammar school or neighborhood. It’s a fun and personal way to experience our classrooms, meet new friends, and discover what life as part of the JCA family is really like.”

In addition to these individual visits, JCA also hosts its annual Super Shadow Day, a large-scale event scheduled for Friday, Oct. 3. It’s a unique opportunity for visitors to attend classes and share lunch with student ambassadors during the peak excitement of Homecoming Week.

“Super Shadow Day is one of the biggest traditions of the year at JCA,” Voss said. “More than 200 seventh- and eighth-graders will join us for a day of fun, learning, and discovery. You’ll experience our teachers, students, campus, and community during Homecoming Week—giving you the perfect chance to feel the energy, spirit, and family atmosphere that makes Joliet Catholic Academy so special.”

For more information on these events or to register your student for a visit, visit: https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events .

Joliet Catholic Academy

1200 N. Larkin Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435

Ph: 815-741-0500

jolietcatholicacademy.org