Don’t Let Your Dental Benefits Go to Waste: Schedule Now

Each year, millions of dollars in dental benefits go unused when insurance plans reset in January. At Advanced Family Dental, we want to help you and your family make the most of your coverage before the deadline.

Most dental insurance plans cover preventive care, including cleanings, exams, and x-rays, at little to no cost. These services are designed to maintain the health of your teeth and gums while also detecting minor issues before they develop into larger problems. By staying on top of preventive care, you protect your smile and reduce the likelihood of costly emergencies later.

Your insurance plan also comes with an annual maximum. This is the total amount your insurance company will contribute toward your dental care during the year. If you have not used your full amount, you will lose those benefits when the calendar changes. Scheduling care now ensures that you maximize what is already available to you.

If you have already met your deductible this year, it’s wise to schedule recommended treatments before the end of the year. Once your deductible is met, your insurance usually covers a larger portion of the costs. Waiting until the new year means you will need to meet the deductible again before your coverage increases.

Appointments become increasingly difficult to schedule as the year draws to a close and patients attempt to utilize their remaining benefits. To avoid the holiday rush and secure an appointment that fits your schedule, we encourage you to call soon.

At Advanced Family Dental, our team is dedicated to offering comfortable, family-friendly care. Your benefits are designed to support your health, and we want to help you get the most value from them.

Call Advanced Family Dental at 815-320-5508 today to schedule your appointment and start the new year with a healthy, confident smile.

