Newstar Jewelers - Caring for Your Fine Jewelry: Tips to Make It Last a Lifetime

Fine jewelry is more than just beautiful—it’s often sentimental, symbolic, and a meaningful investment. Whether it’s a family heirloom, engagement ring, or a piece you’ve gifted yourself, taking the right steps to care for your jewelry can help it shine for generations to come.

The first rule of jewelry care is to protect it from everyday wear and tear. Even though gold and gemstones are durable, they’re not invincible. Avoid wearing your jewelry while doing heavy cleaning, working with chemicals, or during high-impact activities like sports or exercise. Lotions, perfumes, and hair products can also dull gemstones and wear down settings, so it’s best to put jewelry on last when getting ready for the day.

Regular cleaning is essential to maintain sparkle and brilliance. A gentle cleaning at home using warm water, mild soap, and a soft toothbrush can safely remove dirt and oils. Be sure to dry each piece thoroughly with a soft, lint-free cloth. For more intricate or valuable items, schedule a professional cleaning and inspection at Newstar Jewelers at least once a year to ensure prongs and settings are secure.

Proper storage is just as important as cleaning. Store fine jewelry in a fabric-lined box or individual pouches to prevent pieces from scratching each other. Keep necklaces hanging or laid flat to avoid tangling, and always separate softer stones from harder ones to reduce the risk of damage.

If you have pieces you wear infrequently, it’s still a good idea to check on them from time to time. Over the years, metals can tarnish and settings can loosen, so staying on top of maintenance can prevent costly repairs or loss.

With a little attention and care, your fine jewelry can remain as stunning and meaningful as the day you received it—for a lifetime and beyond.

