Eterna’s September Specials: 15% Off Vital C Facials And Obagi Products

This September, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is here to help you shed the summer damage and step into the new season with radiant, refreshed skin. Throughout the entire month, you can enjoy 15% off of Eterna’s Vital C Facial and take 15% off all Obagi products. Here is more information on both:

1. Vital C Facial. A “fan favorite” at Eterna, this facial uses the power of vitamin C to reveal your inner glow. Your treatment starts with a deep double cleansing and a vitamin C exfoliation. Next, warm steam and a Vital C enzyme mask prepare your skin for gentle extractions. While a luxurious vitamin C mask infuses your skin with antioxidants, you’ll enjoy a soothing hand and arm massage with vitamin C cream. The facial is completed with an application of vitamin C serum, moisturizer, and eye cream to lock in your radiant results.

“This facial exfoliates and brightens up the complexion,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

2. Obagi products. Eterna’s pharmaceutical-grade skincare line, Obagi products are clinically proven to deliver powerful results. Whether you want to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, correct hyperpigmentation, or improve overall skin texture, Obagi has a solution. And this month is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorites or to build a personalized regimen.

“Obagi can totally transform the skin,” Malinowski said.

Call Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center today to schedule your revitalizing Vital C Facial, or stop by Eterna to consult with the team about the perfect Obagi products for you.

For more information, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/