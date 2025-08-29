Discover Providence Catholic This Fall

Providence Catholic High School is excited to welcome prospective families to campus this fall! Between September and December, there are plenty of opportunities for students and parents to experience life as a Celtic and see why so many families choose Providence for their high school journey.

Shadow Days One of the best ways to get to know Providence Catholic High School is through a Shadow Day. Prospective students spend a full school day paired with a current Celtic, attending classes, meeting teachers and coaches, and experiencing our welcoming community first-hand. Shadow Days run from September through December on select dates. Special experiences include the Harvest Drive Olympics (September 19) and Super Celtic Shadow Day for 8th graders (October 3). If a Shadow Day doesn’t work for your schedule, personal family tours are available year-round.

Jr. High Nights Future Celtics can also join the excitement of a Providence event! On October 26, junior high students are invited to cheer on the Celtics during football, band, cheer, and dance. It’s the perfect chance to see our school spirit in action.

Open House & Mini Open House Mark your calendar for our annual Open House on Sunday, November 16. Families are invited to meet teachers, students, and staff while exploring our campus.

Veritas Award & Placement Exam Don’t miss the deadline for the Veritas Award Application on December 5. Then on Saturday, December 6, 8th graders will take the Placement Exam - an important step toward beginning their Celtic journey.

We look forward to welcoming you to Providence Catholic! Check online for event registrations at www.providencecatholic.org .

For more information, please contact:

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org