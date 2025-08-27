CEF Impact Report: How Donors Helped 2,026 Students in Past Year

Catholic education transforms lives — that is the belief of the Catholic Education Foundation of the Diocese of Joliet.

That transformation for many students would not be possible without the continued generosity of the donors.

The true impact of these donors, which is on full display each school day when students take to the hallways, is also in print in the 2025 Catholic Education Foundation (CEF)Impact Report.

In the report, the CEF reflects on the impact our community has made this past year. With an inspiring message from CEF Board Chair Jeff Arsenau, the report highlights the collective impact of your support: $2.68 million in scholarships awarded to 2,026 students across 40 Catholic schools.

Each scholarship represents more than financial aid — it’s an entrance to academic achievement, spiritual growth, and brighter futures. Through these scholarships, 2,026 students were given access to an education rooted in faith, excellence, and service. These are not just numbers — they are lives changed, and futures shaped.

This accomplishment was only possible through the compassion and commitment of donors, educators, and advocates who believe in the power of Catholic education.

Learn more about creating learning environments where students are not only challenged academically, but are also formed morally and spiritually to lead lives of purpose and service.

View the full 2025 CEF Impact Report at https://www.cefjoliet.org/testimonial — or to make a gift and help transform students in the Diocese of Joliet, visit www.cefjoliet.org .

For more information, please contact:

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

Catholic Education Foundation logo