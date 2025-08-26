Joliet Catholic Academy Invites Prospective Students to Fall Events

Prospective students can learn about Joliet Catholic Academy’s academics, faith, and student life at several upcoming events.

Seventh and eighth graders can experience JCA firsthand at Super Shadow Day on Friday, Oct. 3. This visit includes attending classes and having lunch with student ambassadors. Individual shadowing and tours are also available between 7:50 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. on Fridays from September through April.

Additionally, JCA will host two Fall Open Houses. The first is on Sunday, Nov. 2, with tours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and another on Thursday, Nov. 6, with tours at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“At Joliet Catholic Academy, we love welcoming families and students to our campus,” said Director of Admissions Jared Voss. “By joining these events, families and prospective students can experience our warm, supportive community firsthand and gain an authentic look into everyday life as a JCA student.”

Prospective eighth-grade students can apply for merit-based awards of $500-$5,000 per year, after completing an essay and interview. Incoming freshmen must also take the required Entrance Exam for acceptance and course placement at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. A Pre-Exam Workshop and Parent Information Meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3. More information is available at https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/admissions/admissions-events/ .

In addition to its school-year events, Joliet Catholic Academy is a hub of activity in the summer. This past summer, the school offered 30 different camps and welcomed more than 900 students from across the Will County area.

“The camps served as a wonderful opportunity for coaches, teachers, and current students to work with future Angels and Hilltoppers,” said Director of Communications Sarah Szambelan. “We are so thankful for those who chose Joliet Catholic Academy for their children’s summer camp. We appreciate their trust in us.”

