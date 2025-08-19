Finding Clarity and Confidence with Licensed Counselor Michelle Pagella

Navigating life’s challenges—from career changes and stress to anxiety and grief—can often feel overwhelming. That’s where experienced, compassionate mental health support makes all the difference. Michelle Pagella, a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor with over 20 years of experience, offers more about her approach to therapy, the people she serves, and how she’s integrating career counseling into her practice to better support her clients’ full range of needs.

“I’m a licensed clinical professional counselor with over 20 years of experience providing therapy in a variety of settings, including my own private practice,” she explained. “My passion has always been helping individuals move through life’s challenges with support, clarity, and confidence.”

Creating a warm, safe, and empathetic environment is the foundation of herpractice. She uses both Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Person-Centered Therapy, tailoring the approach to fit each client’s unique needs.

“I frequently work with adults and teens who are dealing with depression, anxiety, burnout, and stress management,” added Michelle. “I also specialize in career-related challenges, including job loss, transitions, and exploration. Helping people find direction and confidence in their career has become a significant focus in my work.”

Michelle provides individual therapy, as well as couples and family therapy. In addition to career counseling, she supports clients with issues such as self-esteem, mood disorders, grief, parenting, stress, and more. She also has experience using Motivational Interviewing and coaching techniques.

Michelle accepts most major insurance providers, including Aetna, Allied, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, First Health Network, Cigna, United Healthcare, and many others—as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

If you’re facing personal or professional uncertainty, Michelle’s thoughtful, client-centered approach may be just what you need to move forward with confidence. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of both emotional wellness and career development, she provides a space where clients can grow, heal, and rediscover their direction.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or Telehealth appointment, please contact:

Your EDU Connection

24402 Lockport St., Ste. 108

Plainfield, IL 60544

Ph: 815-793-7439

youreduconnection.com