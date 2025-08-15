Don’t Let Gum Disease Sneak Up on You

When people think about oral health, cavities usually come to mind—but gum disease is just as common and far more silent. At Anew Family Dental, we’re here to help you understand the risks and take proactive steps to protect your gums and overall health.

Gum disease develops without apparent symptoms. You might notice mild redness, tender gums, or occasional bleeding while brushing. Without treatment, harmful bacteria can damage tissues supporting teeth, causing gum recession, tooth loss, and links to heart disease, stroke, respiratory illness, and pregnancy complications.

The early stage of gingivitis is reversible with professional cleanings and improved oral hygiene habits. That’s why regular dental checkups are so important. At every visit, our team carefully examines your gums and provides personalized advice tailored to your needs and risk factors, including tobacco use, stress, diet, diabetes, and other relevant factors.

Prevention is key. Consistent at-home care also plays a significant role. Brushing twice a day, flossing daily, and using the right mouthwash all help reduce harmful bacteria and inflammation. Regular dental visits allow us to catch problems early, when treatment is most effective and least invasive.

Convenience matters, too. At Anew Family Dental, we know life can be busy. That’s why we aim to make every visit simple and comfortable. Our modern Plainfield office offers flexible hours, friendly staff, and advanced diagnostic tools to keep your care efficient and stress-free.

New patients are welcomed with a $79 intro offer, which includes a comprehensive exam, digital X-rays, and a digital scan. Stay ahead of gum disease with regular dental checkups, consistent at-home care, and personalized guidance on mouth rinses, habits, and lifestyle choices.

Periodontal disease doesn’t have to sneak up on you. Call Anew Family Dental today to schedule your next cleaning and keep a healthy smile for years to come.

Anew Family Dental

13242 S Route 59, Ste 106

Plainfield, IL 60585

(815) 495-5602

www.anewdental.com