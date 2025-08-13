Protecting Your Retinas from Sports Injuries

Sports are a great way to stay active and healthy, but they also come with risks—especially to your eyes. Retinal injuries, though less common than surface eye injuries, can be severe and even vision-threatening. At Windy City Retina, we want athletes of all ages to understand the importance of protecting their vision while participating in sports and recreation.

The retina is the light-sensitive tissue layer at the back of the eye. A strong blow to the head or eye, whether from a ball, puck, elbow, or fall, can cause damage such as retinal tears, detachment, or bleeding. These injuries often need quick diagnosis and treatment to prevent permanent vision loss.

Common sports like baseball, basketball, racquetball, soccer, hockey, and martial arts are linked to retinal injuries. Non-contact sports such as cycling or skiing can also pose risks without protective eyewear. Many athletes don’t realize they’ve been injured until symptoms like flashes, floaters, or shadows appear.

The good news? Most sports-related retinal injuries are preventable. The simplest and most effective step is wearing appropriate eye protection. Polycarbonate sports goggles or face shields, designed to meet ASTM safety standards, offer a strong defense without compromising performance. Children should always wear protective eyewear during any activity that poses a risk of eye trauma.

If you experience any sudden changes in vision after an injury or if something doesn’t feel right, don’t wait. Seek immediate evaluation from an eye care specialist. Early treatment can make all the difference.

At Windy City Retina, Dr. Desai specializes in diagnosing and treating complex retinal conditions. Our team works closely with patients to preserve and restore sight whenever possible. Whether you’re an athlete or the parent of one, taking steps to prevent eye injuries today can protect your vision for a lifetime.

Safeguard your sight. Contact Windy City Retina to learn more about retinal injury prevention and treatment.

Windy City Retina – Ankit Desai

15905 S Frederick St

Suite 105

Plainfield, IL 60586

www.windycityretina.com

Windy City Retina logo 2022