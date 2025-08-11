Joliet Catholic Academy Kicks Off New School Year With Exciting Events

Joliet Catholic Academy invites parents, alumni, and friends to celebrate the new school year at a series of special events.

The festivities begin on Saturday, August 23.The Kickoff Tailgate Party (ages 21+) is from 4 to 8 p.m. at the JCA Student Activity Center, with food, drinks, raffles, and college football streams. Tickets are $30 to support the football team, and are available at https://www.givecentral.org/JCA-Football-Kickoff-Tailgate-Web .

That same evening is the Volleyball Euchre Tournament. Doors open for dinner at 5 p.m., with the tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. at Moran Club, 1207 Nicholson St., in Joliet. Tickets are $40 for dinner and entry or $30 for dinner only at https://www.givecentral.org/JCA-Volleyball-Euchre-Fundraiser . Proceeds support the girls’ volleyball team.

In September, JCA hosts its Hall of Champions Weekend. The Alumni & Friends Golf Outing is Friday, September 26, at The Creek at Morris Country Club with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The $175 fee per golfer or $700 per foursome includes golf, cart, food, and drinks. Register at https://www.givecentral.org/Joliet-Catholic-Academy-Alumni-and-Friends-Golf-Classic-2025 .

The weekend culminates with the 11th Annual Hall of Champions: Athletics Induction Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the JCA Student Activity Center. This event pays tribute to athletes, coaches, and contributors from JCA’s rich history, including its predecessor schools. Tickets are $50 at https://www.givecentral.org/JCA-Hall-of-Champions-Athletics-Web .

For more information on this year’s inductees, please visit https://www.jolietcatholicacademy.org/alumni2/hall-of-champions .

“There’s an unmistakable energy in the air at JCA for many upcoming events in the next few months,” said JCA Associate Principal Laura Pahl. “Our calendar has many opportunities to come together and celebrate JCA. We look forward to seeing you.”

