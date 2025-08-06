Heroic Doctor Saves the Life of a Colleague at Silver Cross Hospital

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Hong Jun “Francisco” Yun has earned the Silver Cross Compass Award for saving the life of a colleague. The award recognizes doctors and advanced practice providers on Silver Cross Hospital’s staff for providing safe, quality, compassionate care.

The celebration in the Interventional Pre/Post/Recovery (IPPR) unit included staff members, Dr. Yun’s wife and two children, and Dr. Kamran Ayub, the esteemed Medical Director of the Advanced Endoscopy Center at Silver Cross and the staff member whose life Dr. Yun saved.

The hospital’s Facebook post announcing Dr. Yun’s award earned more than 101,000 views, 100+ comments, and 134 shares—so far.

Dr. Yun, of Heart Care Centers of Illinois, received four Compass Award nominations for demonstrating extraordinary leadership in a crisis, but it wasKatie Lowe, MSN, RN, CV-BC, Clinical Director of Cardiovascular and Endoscopic Services, who read her nomination to attendees.

“Without hesitation, Dr. Yun responded, performed CPR, led resuscitation efforts, escorted Dr. Ayub to the ER, assumed care, and saved his life,” Lowe said. “Anyone who has worked alongside Dr. Yun would not be surprised. What I found most profound is that when I spoke afterwards to Dr. Yun, he shared that it was his first time providing bystander CPR. He chose to act, to lead, and to demonstrate all six of the Silver Cross values. His actions impacted every patient, visitor, and team member present that day.”

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Dr. Yun humbly told the crowd, while praising IPPR staff who assisted him that day.

As Dr. Yun posed for pictures afterwards, one in particular drew loud applause (and tears) from the crowd: when Dr. Ayub joined him.

“It was an emotional moment,” Dr. Ayub said. “I’m forever grateful to Dr. Yun.”

Dr. Yun displayed professionalism, leadership, extraordinary calm, and a commitment to excellence under extraordinary circumstances.

For more information or to nominate a doctor or advanced practice provider for a Silver Cross Compass Award, visit silvercross.org/compass .

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox, IL 60451

815-300-1100

www.silvercross.org