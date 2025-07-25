Success Starts Here: Celebrating Providence Catholic High School’s Class of 2025

The Class of 2025 at Providence Catholic High School (PCHS) has set a remarkable standard of academic, athletic, and personal achievement. Student success is an expectation and part of the school’s storied tradition, and their accomplishments are a testament to their hard work and the supportive environment, based in Truth, Unity and Love, that they’ve found at PCHS.

The class received 673 scholarship offers, totaling an impressive $39,812,407. On average, each scholarship accepted was valued at approximately $21,268. Forty-six students accepted scholarship packages worth more than $100,000 over four years, and 31 students committed to college athletics, illustrative of how PCHS develops both intellect and athletic talents.

Recognition extended beyond scholarships. The class boasts 52 Illinois State Scholars, one National Merit Winner, one Finalist, and one Commended Student, along with a student honored with the National Merit African-American Recognition Award. Two students earned the prestigious Chick Evans Scholarship, and notably, two achieved perfect ACT scores—an extraordinary academic feat. Additionally, members of the graduating class led teams to a state championship and two state runner-up finishes.

Overall, 87.5% of students are continuing their education at 77 different four-year colleges across 23 states, while 8.5% are pursuing their goals at two-year institutions. Four percent of graduates are entering trade programs, a pathway that is supported and celebrated by the Providence community and is reflected in the curriculum.

PCHS defines success broadly: academic excellence, athletic prowess, and emotional resilience for facing the future. The Class of 2025 exemplifies what’s possible with faith, determination, and a strong educational foundation. PCHS offers what the world needs: a safe environment to grow and overcome challenges, while being respected.

