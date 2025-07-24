Silver Cross Hospital Opens Urgent Care Center in Crest Hill

The City of Crest Hill gave Silver Cross Hospital a warm welcome at the ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration of the hospital’s new Silver Cross Health Center | Urgent Care Center in the Crestlake Commons on June 14.

The location features the newest member of the hospital’s ambulatory network and its3rd Urgent Care Center– which includes urgent care for adults and children, ages 6 months and up, and X-ray services seven days a week. Future plans include lab services, mammography and primary care.

More than 200 residents and local officials attended the opening.

“This new facility features the third urgent care center we’ve opened in just five years,” Silver Cross President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Mutterer said. “Our other centers are located in New Lenox and Mokena, and from the day they opened, they’ve been very well-received – and very busy! Why? Because they answer a very important need: immediate, easy access to care when people need it most. This new facility is staffed by highly trained advanced practice providers ready to provide care seven days a week, including evenings.”

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman shared, “We’re grateful to have a healthcare organization of your stature and national reputation here to care for our residents and the residents of neighboring communities. And we hope this facility is just the start of our partnership with you to bring truly exceptional healthcare close to home.”

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, who helped Silver Cross secure a valuable ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) grant to help cover some of the costs of this project, added, “Your continued expansion demonstrates your dedication to all of us in Will County. The need to continue to invest in accessible healthcare is greater now more than ever, not just with our growing population, but with our aging population as well. Thank you, Silver Cross, for your support, your vision, and your staff for helping make Will County a better place to live.”

Rep. Natalie Manley, 98th District, and Sen. Meg Cappel, 49th District, also shared their congratulations and support of this important addition, which will provide walk-in and urgent care for constituents in their respective districts.

Silver Cross Urgent Care in Crest Hill is located at 16127 S. Weber Road. It features five large exam rooms, a procedure room, and on-site X-ray. Patients can schedule their visit online or walk in.

For more information, visit silvercross.org .

