Exploring Cannabis Terpenes Like Wine: How to Sniff Out the Best Strains

Cannabis flower contains terpenes, which determine its smell and contribute to its overall sensory profile. Terpenes are aromatic compounds present in all plants, responsible for their distinct scents and flavors.

Cannabis consumers at Illinois dispensaries often rely on terpene profiles to choose their favorite strains, much like wine lovers analyze aroma and flavor to identify preferred wines. Wine-related terms such as aroma, nose, and bouquet refer to a wine’s scent.

The flavor or palate of wine, on the other hand, describes the tastes experienced during sipping, encompassing fruity, spicy, or earthy notes. Similarly, cannabis terpenes offer a diverse spectrum of scents and flavors, shaping the experience for each consumer.

Top 8 Cannabis Terpenes

Myrcene– Earthy and musky, with hints of cloves. It is also in mangoes and thyme. Limonene– Bright and citrusy, reminiscent of lemons and oranges. This terpene is highly present in citrus fruits. Pinene– Crisp and pine-like, similar to a forest after rain. It’s also found in pine needles and rosemary. Linalool– Floral and soft, with lavender and rose undertones. This terpene is common in lavender and coriander. Caryophyllene– Spicy and peppery, offering a warm kick. It is also in black pepper and cloves. Humulene– Woody and herbal, akin to hops in beer. This terpene is common in hops and basil. Terpinolene– Sweet yet complex, blending floral, pine, and citrus notes. It’s also found in nutmeg and tea tree. Ocimene– Fresh and sweet, with tropical and herbal accents. This terpene is present in mint and parsley.

Understanding cannabis terpenes can transform how you select strains, just as wine lovers use aroma and flavor to identify their favorites. Visit the Terrabis dispensary in Plainfield to explore cannabis terpenes and discover your favorite strains.

