Discover the Nefertiti Neck Lift at Eterna MedSpa

This July, Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center invites you to rediscover a youthful, elegant profile with its injectable Special of the Month: the Nefertiti Neck Lift.

“It’s named after the ancient Egyptian queen, Nefertiti, known for her graceful neck and sculpted jawline,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

The non-surgical procedure is your secret to a sharper, more defined jawline and a smoother neck. And for the entire month of July, you can experience this rejuvenating treatment and save a total of $162.

So, what exactly is a Nefertiti Neck Lift? It’s a minimally invasive technique designed to combat the visible signs of aging. As we get older, the prominent muscles in the neck can begin to pull downward on the jawline. This continuous tension leads to the softening of the jaw, the formation of jowls, and a less defined profile. To counteract this, Eterna’s expert injectors use precise applications of Dysport, a proven and effective neurotoxin, to gently relax these specific, downward-pulling muscles. By softening this downward pull, the upward-pulling facial muscles can work unopposed, creating a natural, subtle lift without the need for surgery.

The result is a more contoured jawline and a reduction in the appearance of neck bands. The procedure is quick, requires no downtime, and reveals a beautifully refreshed version of yourself.

If you’re looking for a non-surgical way to restore definition and lift to your neck and jawline, the Nefertiti Neck Lift is the perfect solution.

The treatment is just one selection from Eterna’s full menu of advanced anti-aging services designed to help you look and feel your best. For more information, visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

