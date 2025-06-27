Your EDU Connection: Meet Owner Michelle Pagella

When it comes to guiding people through life’s challenges—whether it’s navigating a tough career decision, dealing with anxiety, or planning a path after an injury—Michelle Pagella brings decades of experience, deep empathy, and a solutions-first mindset.

Michelle is a certified and licensed rehabilitation counselor with over 28 years in the field. Her background includes extensive work with workers’ compensation carriers, direct job placement, labor market analysis, and vocational expert testimony. But what truly sets her apart is her ability to connect with clients from all walks of life, from teens wrestling with college pressures to retirees searching for purpose after retirement.

She holds a Master’s degree in vocational rehabilitation counseling from the Illinois Institute of Technology and is skilled in counseling psychology, career coaching, medical case management, and rehabilitation services. Whether you’re struggling with burnout, job loss, depression, or relationship issues, Michelle offers thoughtful guidance paired with practical tools.

At Your EDU Connection, Michelle provides tele-health and in-person counseling, including video sessions on secure platforms. Services range from vocational rehabilitation to interest inventories to cognitive-behavioral therapy—tailored to the needs of each individual. She’s also in the process of becoming Medicare- and Medicaid-certified, and already accepts most major insurances.

What clients can expect is a warm, honest, and judgment-free space. Michelle’s approach is both person-centered and strategic. She helps people face challenges head-on—equipping them to move forward with clarity and confidence.

From high school students to adults facing career pivots, Michelle Pagella is your EDU connection—ready to help you navigate the twists and turns of personal and professional growth with compassion and expertise.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or Telehealth appointment, please contact:

Your EDU Connection

24402 Lockport St., Ste. 108

Plainfield, IL 60544

Ph: 815-793-7439

youreduconnection.com