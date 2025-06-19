Anew Family Dental: Custom Teeth Whitening Solutions for a Brighter Smile

Your smile is one of the first things people notice, and Anew Family Dental offers trusted solutions to make it shine. We offer two professional whitening options designed to fit your lifestyle and goals: custom take-home trays for $299 and in-office whitening treatments performed right here in our clinic.

Our take-home trays are made just for you using impressions of your teeth, ensuring a snug, comfortable fit and even application of the whitening gel. This method allows you to whiten your teeth gradually from the comfort of your own home, using the strength and safety of dentist-approved products. It’s ideal for those who want more control over their whitening schedule or wish to maintain a bright smile long term.

For faster results, our in-office whitening treatment offers noticeable improvements in a single visit. While we don’t list a set price online, our team can review costs and options during your consultation. This method is excellent for patients seeking immediate results for an upcoming event or simply looking for a quick confidence boost.

Our whitening treatments are designed to be both effective and gentle. We take care to protect your gums and enamel, and our dental team monitors the entire process to ensure your comfort and safety. We’re here to help you achieve a smile that not only looks brighter but also feels healthy and strong.

Why patients love our whitening services:

Custom trays for flexible, at-home whitening

In-office option for instant, professionally monitored results

Personalized care and ongoing support from a trusted dental team

Imagine the confidence boost you’ll get from a dazzling smile. For any occasion, Anew Family Dental offers tailored solutions to help you look your best.

Call Anew Family Dental at 815-495-5602 to set up your whitening consultation and let your smile shine its brightest!

