Providence Catholic Launches Innovative Engine Operation and Design Course This Fall

Providence Catholic High School is revving up its curriculum with a new course this fall: Engine Operation and Design. This hands-on technical class aims to give students a deeper understanding of how automotive engines function—while reinforcing the school’s commitment to STEM and career-ready education.

The class will be led by Brother David Relstab, who brings a unique blend of real-world experience and academic excellence to the classroom. Before joining the Augustinians, Brother David worked as a mechanic and later earned a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Engineering Technology from Ferris State University in Michigan. His STEM background obtained from Illinois State University and his passion for engineering and education make him a natural fit to teach this new offering.

Brother David points out that technical classes are often missing in Catholic schools. “Automotive engines relate to a lot of different areas, including chemical, mechanical, and electrical engineering,” he explained. “Even emissions standards provide an opportunity for students to explore government legislation that has been enacted to minimize environmental impact.”

Thanks to Brother David’s strong connections with Ferris State, several automotive engines were donated to the school, giving students an invaluable opportunity for hands-on learning. Students will take apart real engines, learn about components like spark plugs, wiring, and bolts, and then reassemble the machinery, gaining both technical skill and problem-solving experience.

While Providence Catholic maintains its college prep foundation, the course is equally beneficial for students exploring a future in the skilled trades. About 30 students have already signed up across two sections for the fall semester, showing strong early interest.

In addition to the technical knowledge, students benefit from smaller class sizes, individualized attention, and a community-based atmosphere where relationships with families are valued. With Brother David also teaching CAD, engineering concepts, robotics, and programming, the school continues to offer a well-rounded, future-focused education grounded in faith and innovation.

