New Name Reflects New Focus for Silver Cross Center for Breast Health

Marci Vasiliades performed the first mammography at Silver Cross Hospital in 1987 at the Center for Women’s Health.

Now, Vasiliades is Administrative Director of Imaging Services at Silver Cross, and the Center for Women’s Health is now called the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health on the New Lenox campus.

“We changed the name because after we moved to the new location, we started doing more and more breast procedures, compared to others such as pelvic ultrasounds,” Vasiliades said.

Along with the new name came a fourth mammography machine last fall, and they will soon add a third breast ultrasound machine.

“Mammograms are the gold standard for detecting breast cancer,” she said. “The ultrasound can help if the breast tissue is too dense to determine what was found on the mammogram.”

Vasiliades believes more women are requesting mammograms because they are becoming more aware of them, through various media channels. “We also do what we can to let women know a

mammogram can save their life.”

The American College of Radiology recommends annual mammograms for women over age 40.

“But those who are younger and have a family history of breast cancer, or who find something unusual during a regular self-check, should come in asap,”added Vasiliades.“The name change also reflects the idea that men get breast cancer as well.We don’t see as many men here as women, but, yes, the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health is for women and men.”

For more information, call the Silver Cross Center for Breast Health at 815-300-6350. To book your appointment online, visit silvercross.org/schedule-now .

