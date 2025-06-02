Get Smooth Skin and a Youthful Glow with Eterna MedSpa’s June Specials

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center is offering an ideal combination for ultimate summer confidence with its June specials. Start with silky-smooth, hair-free skin thanks to discounted waxing, perfect for all your summer adventures. Then, enhance your natural beauty and restore a youthful radiance with Sculptra, ensuring your skin glows as brightly as the summer sun. Here is more information:

1. Waxing

As you shed those winter layers and reach for shorts and flip-flops, it’s the perfect time to visit Eterna MedSpa for a professional waxing service. Throughout the month of June, clients can enjoy a 15% discount on all waxing treatments. This method effectively removes hair from the root, making it an excellent choice as you prepare to bare your legs and underarms in sundresses and swimwear.

“Waxing is great for the warmer weather to get hair-free on legs and underarms so you can enjoy summer activities,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Beyond the convenience, choosing waxing over shaving or tweezing offers another advantage. Depending on how quickly your hair grows, treatments can leave your skin smooth for three to six weeks.

2. Sculptra

Complement your smooth skin with a revitalized, youthful complexion thanks to Sculptra, which is $100 off at Eterna MedSpa in June.

What is it? The bio-stimulator injectable works deep within the skin to naturally stimulate the body’s own collagen production. “It’s a great option to improve skin firmness, reduce wrinkles, and enhance facial contours,” Malinowski said.

Sculptra can be used in different areas of the face to rebuild skin structure. “Turn back the clock with Sculptra,” said Malinowski.

Prepare for summer by scheduling your appointments with Eterna MedSpa today. For more information about Eterna’s June specials, call 815-254-8888 or visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/