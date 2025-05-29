Three Reasons to Choose a Catholic Education for Your Child

Why should you send your child to a Catholic school? A Catholic education is unlike any other learning experience, as the mission of Catholic schools is to develop the whole child physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually. Here are three additional reasons to choose a Catholic education:

1. Prepares students academically

Catholic schools provide an environment for students to expand their knowledge and explore their passions. Excellence in academics is the hallmark of a Catholic education. With an average student-to-teacher ratio of 13:1, Catholic schools routinely surpass public schools in state and national-level academic benchmarks. Catholic schools provide a well-rounded education with enrichment activities such as art, music, and dance, and promote the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle through physical fitness and sports programs.

2. Prioritizes community

Catholic schools create a community where students can strengthen their sense of self. A Catholic education is unique because it prioritizes community. When there is a culture of community around the educational process, children feel more positive, supported, and confident in their ability to excel personally and professionally. Studies show that teacher commitment, student engagement, and student achievement are higher in Catholic schools because they operate as communities.

3. Prepares children for salvation

At a Catholic school, academic learning is not the only outcome of an exceptional education. The primary goal of a Catholic education is to prepare children for salvation. Catholic schools are exceptional, because they focus on informing and developing loving and productive citizens who care about the condition of their communities. Studies show that the emphasis Catholic schools place on service and faith formation produces students who are more civically engaged, tolerant of diverse views, and committed to service as adults.

To learn more about the Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Joliet and how the Catholic Education Foundation can help make the promise of a Catholic education more affordable, visit www.CEFjoliet.org .

Catholic Education Foundation

16555 Weber Road

Crest Hill, IL 60403

Ph: 815.221.6127

http://cefjoliet.org/

