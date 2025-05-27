May Is Healthy Vision Month: Protect Your Sight for Life

May is Healthy Vision Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of eye health. At Windy City Retina, we encourage everyone to take simple steps now to protect their vision for the future.

According to the National Eye Institute, millions of Americans have undiagnosed vision problems that can be treated or prevented with early care. Routine eye exams detect vision changes and early signs of conditions like diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and retinal vein occlusions - all areas of specialty at Windy City Retina.

Here are a few ways to protect your vision during Healthy Vision Month and beyond:

Get a comprehensive dilated eye exam - Many vision-threatening diseases show no early symptoms. A dilated exam enables doctors to examine the back of the eye for changes that you may not see or feel.

- Many vision-threatening diseases show no early symptoms. A dilated exam enables doctors to examine the back of the eye for changes that you may not see or feel. Know your family’s eye health history – Some conditions are hereditary. Sharing your family history can help your doctor better assess your risk.

– Some conditions are hereditary. Sharing your family history can help your doctor better assess your risk. Protect your eyes – Wearing sunglasses that block UV rays and protective eyewear during sports or work helps prevent injury.

– Wearing sunglasses that block UV rays and protective eyewear during sports or work helps prevent injury. Live a healthy lifestyle - Eating a diet rich in leafy greens and omega-3 fatty acids, managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, and avoiding smoking contribute to long-term eye health.

Healthy Vision Month is a chance to evaluate your wellness. Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol can negatively affect your eyes. Regular check-ups with your primary care provider and eye specialist help catch minor issues early and prevent lasting damage.

At Windy City Retina, we are committed to preserving and restoring sight through advanced medical and surgical retinal care. From routine monitoring to complex disease management, your vision is in expert hands.

Make your vision a priority.

