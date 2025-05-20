Providence Catholic Students Explore Future Paths Through College and Trade Visits

At Providence Catholic High School, preparing students for life after graduation means more than just classroom instruction—it’s about providing real-world experiences that help shape informed, confident decisions about the future. Throughout the year, the Counseling Department and faculty have led a series of college and trade visits that give students meaningful exposure to both traditional and non-traditional career paths.

According to Senior Counselor Antonella Feyerer, this year’s college visits have included trips to institutions such as Notre Dame, North Central College, Benedictine University, Lewis University, Elmhurst University, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. “Post-secondary field trips are important because they give students real-life exposure to campus life, help them visualize their future, boost motivation, and support informed decision-making,” says Feyerer. “They can also reduce anxiety about college and inspire goal-setting.”

But college isn’t the only path being promoted. Jim Peltzer, Freshman/Sophomore/Junior Counselor, has taken students to explore opportunities in the skilled trades. Visits this year included the Local 176 Electricians’ Union and the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. “It’s important that students see different post-Providence opportunities,” says Peltzer. “While college is a great option, it isn’t the only option. Many of our students have a strong family tradition in the trades, and others want to work more with their hands.”

Students are also learning about industry-specific opportunities. On April 4, 27 students, accompanied by Brother David and Mr. Potempa, attended the University of Illinois Engineering Open House. “This event is the nation’s largest student-run STEM fair,” says Brother David Relstab. “Students explored over 200 exhibits and demonstrations showcasing cutting-edge engineering technologies, while also getting a feel for campus life and possible careers in STEM.”

Whether exploring traditional college campuses or trade union halls, Providence Catholic students are given the chance to see the possibilities ahead. These experiences not only open doors—they help students walk through them with purpose.

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org