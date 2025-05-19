Bellafill Savings And Avene Discounts at Eterna MedSpa During the Month of May

May’s arrival is bringing with it a range of specials at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center in Shorewood. One of those you won’t want to miss is $150 off a Bellafill treatment.

Bellafill is a dermal filler designed to stimulate collagen production for long-term treatment of nasolabial folds (smile lines), with results lasting up to five years. It’s also the only long-term filler that is FDA-approved for treating distensible acne scars for up to a year.

“Bellafill fades the scars by adding volume, bringing the scars to the level of the surrounding skin and keeping them there long term,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

Around 83% of patients who used Bellafill to treat their acne scars were still satisfied with their results at the one year mark.

“Unlike hyaluronic acid fillers, which usually dissolve within a few months, Bellafill creates a lasting improvement to the skin,” Malinowski said. “It restores, rather than fills in, and makes the skin look natural.”

Wondering if the Bellafill treatment will work for you? Schedule a free consultation with Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

But the May savings don’t stop there. Eterna is also offering 15% off all Avene skincare products. For those with sensitive skin, Avene is the ultimate solution. It is fantastic for treating even the most delicate conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and atopic dermatitis. Avene’s gentle yet effective formulas benefit all skin types, including dry, oily, and aging complexions. So rest assured, if it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, it’s perfect for everyone.

For more information about these May specials or other treatments offered at Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center,please visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

