Plainfield Woman Finds Compassionate Lymphedema Care at Silver Cross

Laurie Ramsey was facing a potential diagnosis of lymphedema after a recent mastectomy. Being a nurse, she knew lymphedema was a chronic condition, but was unaware that therapy could help prevent it from progressing. Although she had worked at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet years ago, she was not familiar with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab .

After the mastectomy, Ramsey was surprised when her doctor referred her to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for a lymphedema evaluation.

Lymphedema is an abnormal collection of lymphatic fluid in the tissue just beneath the skin.Swelling commonly occurs in the arm or leg, but it may also occur in other areas of the body. It develops when a body region where lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes are removed or impaired (like during cancer surgery) becomes overloaded with lymphatic fluid.

Ramsey began working with Beth Leonard, PT, CLT, one of four therapists at Silver Cross who work with patients with lymphedema.

“There is no cure for lymphedema, but we’re hoping treatment and exercises will helpprevent it from progressing,”Leonard said.

The first part of therapy involves helping the patient regain their range of motion in the area operated on, followed by working on regaining strength. Self-massage and education are also important. Leonard said Ramsey did all her assigned exercises at home and has pretty much the same range of motion now as before the surgery.

“Beth’s expertise was evident, and she helped me make significant improvements in both my range of motion and swelling in my arm,” said Ramsey. “It’s reassuring to know that quality care is available nearby.”

If you have (or think you have) lymphedema, you should get checked out as soon as possible. It is best to treat lymphedema in the earlier stages to prevent it from progressing.

To learn more about lymphedema care at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab at Silver Cross Hospital, visit silvercross.org .

