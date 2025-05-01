Give The Gift of Pampering This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, a time to celebrate the women in your life who nurture, support, and love you unconditionally. While flowers are a thoughtful gesture and brunch is always a treat, consider the gift of rejuvenation and self-care for your wife, mother, sister, grandmother, or any other inspiring mother figure, with a gift certificate to Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center. And great news: May is brimming with fantastic specials at Eterna, making a gift certificate even more enticing. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Vital C Facial. Give her the gift of glowing skin with the Vital C Facial, which is now 15% off for the month of May. This multi-step skin treatment includes a double cleansing, exfoliating with a vitamin C exfoliant, skin steaming with the Vital C enzyme, and extractions to clear clogged pores. Then a Vital C mask is applied, followed by a hydrating Vitamin C serum and Vital C moisturizer and eye cream. “The Vital C Facial uses all Vitamin C products to help hydrate and brighten the complexion,” said Kathe Malinowski, lead esthetician and Marketing Manager for Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center.

2. Collagen P.I.N. with EXO|E. This microneedling treatment uses 36 sterile, medical-grade microneedles to create micro-injuries, prompting the skin’s natural repair process. Enhanced with EXO|E Skin Revitalizing Complex, a prized plant-based stem cell line known for its anti-aging and skin-improving properties, this treatment delivers remarkable results. “Collagen P.I.N. helps with fine lines and wrinkles, and also tightens up the skin,” Malinowski said.

3. Avene products. Extend the pampering at home with high-quality skincare products from Avene, a featured product line for May, also available at 15% off. “Avene is the most used line for sensitive skin, as it is very gentle,” said Malinowski.

For more information about Eterna’s May specials or other aesthetic treatments, please visit https://www.eternalaser.com/ .

Eterna MedSpa & Laser Vein Center

217 Vertin Boulevard

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: 815.254.8888

https://www.eternalaser.com/