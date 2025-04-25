Different Types of Cannabis Flower: Indica, Sativa, Hybrid

If you’re new to cannabis, one of the first terms you’ll hear is flower. Cannabis flower refers to the dried buds of the cannabis plant and is one of the most traditional ways for consumers to enjoy cannabis. At Terrabis Illinois dispensaries consumers can choose from three main cannabis strain types: indica weed strains, sativa weed strains, and hybrid weed strains.

Indica

Indica strains are known for their relaxing nature, making them a great choice for evening or unwinding after a long day. These strains often feature dense, aromatic buds with earthy or sweet scents. For example, the Terrabis flower Booberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid and is a flavorful cross between Blueberry Cookies and End Game #3 strains.

Sativa

On the other hand, sativa strains often provide bright and uplifting effects, and they are popular with consumers seeking a boost for daytime enjoyment. Sativas are ideal for staying social, productive, and feeling uplifted.

Hybrid

Hybrid strains offer a versatile balance, incorporating the best indica and sativa genetics. Perfect for consumers who want a tailored experience, hybrid weed strains suit various occasions. The Terrabis flower, Grease Monkey, is a hybrid cross of GG4 and Cookies and Cream, that delivers a relaxed yet munchie-inducing buzz.

Although cannabis strain types offer a good starting point for what to expect, they can affect everyone differently depending on individual metabolism, THC tolerance, and overall experience level.

Terrabis dispensaries in Illinois, including the Plainfield dispensary , provide a premium selection of cannabis flower. Terrabis is proud to offer an exclusive line of Terrabis flower , available only at Terrabis Illinois dispensaries. Every strain is hand-selected for exceptional quality, potency, and flavor.

Shop online or visit a Terrabis Illinois dispensary today to discover the perfect cannabis strains for your lifestyle.

Terrabis

16020 S Route 59

Plainfield, IL 60586

815-846-5055

https://terrabis.co/