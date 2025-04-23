Alden Courts of Shorewood Offers an Alternative for Caregivers

Caring for a loved one with memory loss is a meaningful but demanding responsibility. For family caregivers, finding time to rest, recover, or simply take a break can be difficult. Alden Courts of Shorewood offers a helpful solution through its respite care services, designed specifically for those caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other memory-related conditions.

Respite care allows loved ones to stay at Alden Courts of Shorewood for a short period—whether for a few days or a couple of weeks—while receiving the same high-quality services as full-time residents. Caregivers can step away knowing their loved one is in a secure, supportive environment with 24-hour nursing care, structured routines, and memory-focused enrichment activities.

What sets Alden Courts of Shorewood apart is its Specialized Neighborhoods, designed to provide a calm, familiar setting that meets residents where they are in their memory care journey. Guests benefit from personalized care plans, a wellness-focused dining program, and access to additional support services, including short-term rehabilitation when needed.

This service is ideal for caregivers needing time off for a vacation or a medical procedure, or simply to recharge. In addition, it’s a great way for families to explore long-term care options without immediate commitment.

Alden Courts of Shorewood also offers a Family Orientation and Support Program to help loved ones better understand dementia-related care and access guidance throughout the caregiving experience.

Whether it’s a one-time stay or the beginning of a longer journey, respite care provides peace of mind for caregivers and compassionate, professional care for those they love.

To learn more about respite availability or to schedule a tour, families are encouraged to contact Alden Courts of Shorewood directly. Taking care of yourself is a vital part of providing care for someone else—and Alden Courts of Shorewood is here to help.

For more information, please contact:

Alden Courts of Shorewood

700 W. Black Rd.

Shorewood, IL 60404

Ph: (815) 230-8600

aldencourtsofshorewood.com

Alden Courts of Shorewood Logo