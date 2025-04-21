Providence Catholic High School Launches 2025 Summer Youth Camps

Providence Catholic High School is excited to announce its 2025 Summer Youth Camps, offering a diverse range of athletic and academic programs designed to engage, educate, and inspire young minds. These popular annual summer camps provide an excellent opportunity for students to explore new interests, develop new skills, and make lasting friendships in a supportive, caring environment.

Athletic Camps. For young athletes eager to enhance their abilities, Providence Catholic offers over 30 athletic camps covering various sports. Participants can look forward to improving their skills, learning teamwork, and enjoying friendly competition. Detailed information about specific sports, dates, and registration can be found on the school’s official website.

Academic Enrichment and Adventure Camps. In addition to athletic programs, the school presents 10 academic enrichment and adventure camps. These camps are designed to stimulate intellectual curiosity and creativity, offering subjects that cater to a wide array of interests. From art and baking to band and adventure-themed camps, there’s something for everyone.

Registration Information. Prospective campers and their families are encouraged to register early, as spots are limited and are expected to fill up quickly. Registration details, including camp schedules, age requirements, and fees, are available on the Providence Catholic High School website.

About Providence Catholic High School. Located in New Lenox, Illinois, Providence Catholic High School is committed to providing quality education rooted in faith and excellence. The summer camps reflect the school’s dedication to fostering growth, learning, and community engagement among youth.

For more information, and to register for the 2025 Summer Youth Camps, please visit the Providence Catholic High School website at providencecatholic.org or contact the school’s admissions office directly by calling (815) 485-2136.

Providence Catholic High School

1800 W. Lincoln Hwy

New Lenox, IL 60451

Ph: (815) 485-2136

providencecatholic.org